A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press Office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) during the IV Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 28, 2918. EPA-EFE FILE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE /HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuela's president recognized on Monday his "responsibility" for the economic crisis in the country and said that he needs two years to achieve an economic recovery with a "high level of stability" "

"The productive models that we have tried so far have failed, and the responsibility is ours. It is mine," Nicolas Maduro said in a working session of the IV Congress of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.