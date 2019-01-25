President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference on Jan. 25, 2019, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, during which he avows his commitment to dialogue despite the recent antagonism of the Venezuelan opposition and the interference from abroad. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

President Nicolas Maduro said Friday that channels of communication have always been open and that he is committed to dialogue despite the recent antagonism of the Venezuelan opposition and the interference from abroad.

"I'm ready for dialogue because I believe in peace, in the word, I'm a man of words," Maduro told a press conference at the presidential palace, while saying he hopes that "sooner rather than later the opposition gets out of the trap it put itself in and enters into a reasonable dialogue."