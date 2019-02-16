The Venezuelan government provided this photo of President Nicolas Maduro taking part in an event in Ciudad Bolivar on Friday, Feb. 15. EFE-EPA/Prensa Miraflores/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Friday he has secured cooperation from the United Nations to obtain pharmaceuticals even as the opposition demands that the government accept a delivery of humanitarian aid from the United States and Colombia, who back self-proclaimed head of state Juan Guaido.

"We have permanent support accords, it's called humanitarian technical assistance, with the UN, and I have asked them especially to help us buy the medicines that the United States empire is denying us and they (the UN) have told us that they will help us buy all the medicines," he said.