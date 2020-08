President Nicolás Maduro said on Saturday that it was “not a bad idea" for Venezuela to buy missiles from Iran after his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque warned that Caracas was considering such a plan.

"It's not a bad idea. Iván Duque, we hadn't thought about it, really,” Maduro said in a televised meeting with cabinet members, during which he instructed Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up on the Colombian president's idea. EFE-EPA