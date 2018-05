The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (C), arrives at the headquarters of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) accompanied by his wife, the first lady Cilia Flores (R), and the president of the ANC, Delcy Rodriguez (L), in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, takes the oath before the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Nicolas Maduro on Thursday took the oath of office as Venezuela's president for the 2019-2025 term before the all-powerful Constituent National Assembly (ANC), comprised only of Chavista supporters and considered to be a fraudulent body by the opposition.

"I swear to be loyal to the mandate of the people" and to "strengthen the anti-imperialist and anti-oligarchical character of the Bolivarian Revolution," Maduro said to ANC president Delcy Rodriguez.