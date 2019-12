Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C), Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L), Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R), and First Secretary of the Communist Party Raul Castro (2-R) during the closure of the 17th Summit of ALBA (the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America), in Havana, Cuba, 14 December 2019. EFE-EPA/YANDER ZAMORA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the closure of the 17th Summit of ALBA (the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America), in Havana, Cuba, 14 December 2019. EFE-EPA/YANDER ZAMORA

The president of Venezuela on Saturday announced the relaunch of the so-called Petrocaribe program, under which the country supplies oil to other Caribbean countries on favorable financing terms, in 2020.

Nicolas Maduro, while speaking at the closing event of the 17th Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) summit, said that his country would "relaunch the Petrocaribe project in the first half of 2020 with great vigor." EFE-EPA