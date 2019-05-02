Photo provided by the Miraflores presidential palace press office showing President Nicolas Maduro taking part in a military ceremony in Caracas on May 2, 2019, at which he urged the troops to disarm all "traitors" and "coup plotters." EFE-EPA/PRENSA MIRAFLORES/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday demanded that the military disarm "traitors" and "coup plotters," during a visit he made to the Defense Ministry 48 hours after an ephemeral uprising headed by opposition leader and Parliament president Juan Guaido.

The Venezuelan armed forces (FANB) "must show themselves to be more and more subordinate to the leadership, more obedient, united, disciplined ... more socialist, anti-imperialist, more Chavista," said Maduro before hundreds of military officers in Caracas.