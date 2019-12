In this photo provided by Miraflores Palace, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seen in a Cabinet ministers' meeting at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 23, 2019. EFE/MIRAFLORES PALACE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

In this photo provided by Miraflores Palace, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seen in a Cabinet ministers' meeting at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 23, 2019. EFE/MIRAFLORES PALACE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of Venezuela on Monday urged the Peruvian government to arrest a Venezuelan opponent, whom he accused of being responsible for an assault on military barracks in the south of the country.

"I ask that this terrorist named Vilca Fernandez, who on social media took responsibility for the attack on the Venezuelan military barracks, be captured under international laws," Nicolas Maduro said in a speech on state radio and television. EFE-EPA