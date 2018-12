Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a press conference in Caracas on Dec. 12, 2018, in which he claimed that White House National Security Adviser John Bolton was heading a plan to assassinate him. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that White House National Security Adviser John Bolton is heading a US plan to assassinate him and put an end to the so-called Bolivarian Revolution under way in the South American country since 1999.

"Today, I come once again to denounce the plot being prepared by the White House to violate Venezuelan democracy, to assassinate me and to impose a dictatorial government in Venezuela," the head of state said at a press conference.