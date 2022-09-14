Venezuela's president said Tuesday he accepts a request from his Colombian counterpart to be "guarantor of the negotiations and peace agreements" in Colombia with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).
Maduro: Venezuela agrees to be guarantor of Colombia peace talks
President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro gestures prior to an act with the new Colombian ambassador to the country, Armando Benedetti, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Gutierrez
Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks at the closing ceremony of the National Mining Congress, in Cartagena, Colombia, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo
President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro embraces the new Colombian ambassador to the country, Armando Benedetti (L), during a meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Gutierrez