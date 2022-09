The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, participates in a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sep. 14, 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al-Ghais, participates in a meeting with the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sep. 14, 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

President Nicolás Maduro said Wednesday that Venezuela, which has the largest proven reserves of crude oil on the planet, is ready to supply the global oil and gas market in coordination with the OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"Venezuela is ready and prepared to fulfill its role and supply the oil and gas market with the oil and gas that the world economy needs (...) in coordination with OPEC+," the president said.