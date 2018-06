Dozens of people line up to receive food during a government food distribution organized at University Clinical Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cristian Hernandez

A handout photo made available by Prensa Miraflores shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a governmental event in Caracas, Venezuela, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Venezuelan president Wednesday warned the country's supermarkets of strict measures if they charged over the odds for price-controlled items in violation of the Law of Agreed Prices passed in late 2017 by the Constituent National Assembly.

"Be lawful, I am giving them an opportunity, comply with the Law on Agreed Price, respect the pricing mechanisms or strict measures will be taken," Nicolas Maduro said at a televised ceremony to mark the National Journalism Prize award for 2018.