(L-R) The representative of the Venezuelan opposition, Gerardo Blyde Perez, the director of the Norwegian Center for Conflict Resolution, Dag Nylander, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard sign a memorandum of understanding at the Museum of Anthropology and History in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press shows President of Venezuela Nicola Maduro while participating in an address, at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Miraflores Press / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(L-R) The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the director of the Norwegian Conflict Resolution Center, Dag Nylander, and the representative of the Venezuelan opposition, Gerardo Blyde Perez, speak at the inauguration of the negotiation and dialogue process at the Museum of Anthropology and History in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and the opposition on Friday in Mexico City.

The move marks the beginning of dialog between the parties, who are looking for a way out of the crisis in the country.