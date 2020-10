Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón, better known by the pen name Quino, watches the inauguration of a sculpture of his most famous creation, "Mafalda," in Oviedo, Spain, on 23 October 2014. EFE-EPA/José Luis Cereijido/File

Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, creator of the widely loved comic strip "Mafalda," died Wednesday in his native Mendoza, members of his circle told Efe. He was 88.

The son of Spaniards who emigrated to Argentina, he acquired Spanish citizenship in 1990 and alternated his residence between Madrid and Buenos Aires, until the end of 2017, when he moved to Mendoza following the death of his wife.