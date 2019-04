Magic Johnson (C), President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers poses with new recruits Moritz Wagner (L) from Germany and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (R) from Ukraine during a press conference in El Segundo, California, USA, Jun 26, 2018 (reissued Apr 10, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Magic Johnson talks with the media following a press conference by Los Angeles Lakers new coach and former Lakers player Byron Scott at the Lakers training center in El Segundo, California, USA, Jul 29, 2014 (reissued Apr 10, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

NBA legend Magic Johnson on Tuesday announced his resignation as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson took the job in Mar. 2017 after the Lakers fired Mitch Kupchak as general manager and ousted Jim Buss as executive vice-president of basketball operations.