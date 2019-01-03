A car in this file picture hangs on the edge of a cliff at a damaged road following a landslide triggered by 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, April 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Kumamoto Prefecture on the southwestern Kyushu island on Thursday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the earthquake posed no tsunami risk and no casualties were reported.