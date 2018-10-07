An interactive map made available by the United States Geological Survey of a magnitude-5.9 earthquake which struck northern Haiti on Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck northern Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The tremor’s epicenter was recorded 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Port-de-Paix in the north of the Caribbean nation at a depth of 15.3 km.