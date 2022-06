A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hitting around 46km south west of Khost, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, 22 June 2022. EFE-EPA/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

As many as 280 people were killed and 600 injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan before dawn on Wednesday, the official Bakhtar news agency said.

The earthquake hit Paktika and Khost provinces at 1:24 am (local time) about 46 km (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies near the border with Pakistan.