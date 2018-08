A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a 5.9 magnitude tremor which struck at a depth of 10 km on Lombok Island, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Residents evacuate horses by a boat from Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Foreigners help an Indonesian survivor woman on Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A 5.9-magnitude aftershock struck the northwest of Lombok on Thursday, days after a large earthquake in the area left at least 168 people dead, close to 1,500 injured and 156,000 affected.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, said the hypocenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and 23 km from Mataram, the capital of the province, according to preliminary data.