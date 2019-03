A file picture shows a collapsed mosque that was hit in a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Sembalun, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug.20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Authorities on Monday said at least two people were killed and 44 injured after a magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the Indonesia island of Lombok a day earlier.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson of the National Agency for Disaster Management, said the dead were Malaysian tourists who were dragged along with 36 others by an earthquake-triggered landslide from Mount Rinjani at the Tiu Kelep waterfall.