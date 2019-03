A file picture shows a collapsed mosque that was hit in a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Sembalun, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug.20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indonesian authorities on Monday updated the death toll to three after a magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the central Lombok island a day earlier.

At least 182 people were injured in the tremor that triggered a landslide at a popular waterfall on the tourist island on Sunday.