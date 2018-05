A handout photo made available by USGS shows a shake map indicating the location of a magnitude 6.1 earthquake northwest of Catanduanes island in the Philippines, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake Saturday struck the southeastern island of Luzon in the Philippines without any casualties, damage or tsunami alert reported so far.

The United States Geological Survey, which records worldwide seismic activity, said the earthquake's hypocenter was at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.6 miles).