A collapsed house is seen after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A collapsed mosque is seen after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Sembalun, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off an eastern Indonesian province in the Timor Sea on Tuesday, although no immediate casualties or damages were reported, or a tsunami alert issued.

The United States Geological Survey, which monitors seismic activities worldwide, located the hypocenter at a depth of 8.6 kilometers (5.3 miles) and 98 km southeast of Kupang, the capital of the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara.