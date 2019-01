A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Jan. 22, 2019 shows a shakemap of a magnitude-6 earthquake which hit the Sumba region, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A magnitude-6 earthquake struck south of Indonesia’s Sumba island on Tuesday, followed by a string of smaller shocks.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity worldwide, placed the depth of the first earthquake at 16.8 kilometers at around 8 am local time (midnight GMT).