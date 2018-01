Indonesian soldiers and residents stand on a damaged mosque after an earthquake at Citalahap village in Bogor, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian policemen and residents stand on a damaged house after an earthquake at Megamendung village in Bogor, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDIKA

At least eight people were injured and hundreds of houses were damaged by a magnitude 6 earthquake that on Tuesday hit the island of Java, the most populated island in Indonesia, informed disaster management authorities.

The injured, of which six are in serious condition, are students who were hurt after a roof collapsed in the district of Cianjur in West Java province, said a preliminary report by the National Agency for Disaster Management.