People wait outside their offices and vehicles after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

People wait outside their houses after being evacuated due to an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A magnitude-6 earthquake struck Oaxaca state in southern Mexico early Monday, just two days after another quake measuring 7.2 hit the region.

The National Seismological Service said that the earthquake occurred at 12:57 am with its epicenter 32 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Pinotepa Nacional at a depth of 10 km.