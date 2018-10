A general view of anchored fishing boats at the port area in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A magnitude-6 earthquake hit off northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, causing panic but no material damage or casualties have been reported.

The quake, which struck at 12:34 (04.34 GMT) had its epicenter in 104.2 kilometers (64.7 miles) east of Hualien at a depth of 31.3 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean, the island's Central Weather Bureau announced.