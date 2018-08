An image provided by the US Geological survey on Aug. 29, 2018, shows a map of the area where a mangitude-7.1 quake struck on Wednesday Magnitude 7.1 in New Caledonia in South Pacific. EPA-EFE/Handout

Sydney, Australia, Aug 29 (efe-epa)-. An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 Wednesday hit the waters south-east of New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands, an archipelago of the French territory in the South Pacific, although no casualties or damages have been reported yet by the authorities.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activities around the world, located the hypocenter at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.1 miles) under the seabed.