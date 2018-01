An intensity map released by the US Geological Survey shows the epicenter of an earthquake near the coast of southern Peru at 09:18 UTC, on Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

At least two people were killed and 65 were injured after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit just off the southern coast of Peru early Sunday, the United States Geological Survey and official sources reported.

The head of the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), Jorge Chavez, told a radio station that the two deaths were registered in the southwestern districts of Chala and Bella Union, while the injured were in the provinces of Caraveli (Arequipa region) and Nazca (Ica region).