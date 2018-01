An intensity map released by the US Geological Survey shows the epicenter of an earthquake near the coast of southern Peru at 09:18 UTC, on Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

Photo provided by the Agencia Andina news agency showing the rescue of one of the victims of the powerful earthquake that struck southern Peru on Jan. 14, 2018. EFE

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on 14 January 2018 flies over an area affected by a magnitude-7.1 earthquake centered off the country's southern coast. The quake left at least one person dead and more than 60 injured. EPA-EFE/National Emergency Operations Center/Agencia Andina

A handout photo made available by the Peruvian Presidency shows an aerial view of area affected by an earthquake of 6.8 degrees, in Arequipa, Peru, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Peruvian Presidency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Andina Agency shows a destroyed home in the town of Relave, in the province of Parinacochas, in the south of the department of Ayacucho, Peru, on 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Agencia Andina HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Andina Agency shows the aftermath of an earthquake as a man carries some blocks of a wall of his house while his daughter plays among the rubble in the town of Relave, in the province of Parinacochas, in the south of the department of Ayacucho, Peru, on 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Agencia Andina HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Peruvian government officially lowered the casualty count to one dead and 65 injured in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake - as measured by the US Geological Survey (USGS) - that struck the southern part of the country early Sunday morning.

At a press conference, the head of the Council of Ministers, Mercedes Araoz, said that one person was confirmed dead in the southern Arequipa region, along with 45 people seriously injured and 20 more with slight injuries.