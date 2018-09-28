An image provided by the USGS of a magnitude-7.5 earthquake which struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

A magnitude-7.5 earthquake has hit the island of Sulawesi in northern Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey said on Friday.

The quake follows an earlier tremor on Friday in the same region which magnitude-6.1.