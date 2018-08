A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Aug. 5, 2018, shows an intensity map of a magnitude-7 earthquake on the island of Lombok, close to Bali on Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT

Hospital patients are moved outside the facility after an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2018. Reports state that the magnitude-7.0 earthquake was centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok near Bali. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Parts of a shopping mall building collapsed after an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2018. Reports state that the magnitude-7.0 earthquake was centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok near Bali. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A magnitude-7 earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday, prompting authorities to briefly issue a tsunami warning, although no causalities or material damage were reported.

The US Geological Survey announced that the epicenter of the quake was located near Lolan, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).