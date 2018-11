Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are seen during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Malaysia’s prime minister on Tuesday accused the State Counsellor and de facto leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, of trying to "defend the indefensible" over alleged atrocities committed by Myanmar’s armed forces during the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Speaking at a business forum on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Mahathir Mohamad accused the Burmese authorities of oppressing the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.