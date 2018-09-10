Moderaterna party leader Ulf Kristersson speaks at the election party at the Scandic Continental hotel in central Stockholm, Sweden 09 September 2018. EFE/EPA/Henrik Montgomery SWEDEN OUT

The governing leftist bloc and the opposition center-right Alliance emerged on election day in Sweden in a virtual tie, meaning that the country's third-largest political force - the ultraright Democrats of Sweden (SD) - has emerged as a decisive player.

The left obtained 40.6 percent of the votes versus 40.3 percent for the Alliance, each of them securing 143 seats in parliament, versus 63 for the ultraright, according to projections by Swedish election authorities with 95 percent of the votes counted.