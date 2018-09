People look at Syrian army vehicles patrolling on the Syrian side of the border with Jordan, near Naseeb Border Crossing between Jordan and Syria, about 80 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan, on July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD ABDO

The main border crossing between Syria and Jordan is to reopen next month after three years, Syria's ministry of transport said Saturday, according to the country's official news agency SANA.

The ministry said the Naseeb border crossing would open Oct. 10 for truck traffic, after Syrian army forces retook the area north of the border in July from rebel militant groups, which had controlled the crossing since 2015.