UN envoy Staffan de Mistura (2nd from right) prepares for the start of talks on Syria in Vienna on Thursday, Jan. 25. EPA/ALEX HALADA/POOL

The committee representing the largest faction of Syria's armed opposition announced here Friday that it would not participate in next week's Syrian peace conference in Sochi, Russia.

"The decision has been made to not go to Sochi," a spokesperson for the opposition High Negotiations Committee told EFE after the ninth round on UN-sponsored talks on Syria concluded without significant progress.