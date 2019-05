A handout picture made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) on May 30, 2019 shows Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial ahead of his swearing-in as the 16th Prime Minister of India in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB)/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Creating jobs for a booming young population and addressing major agricultural distress are among the serious challenges facing India’s new government that was inaugurated on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party took the oath to begin his second term after winning a massive majority in India’s general elections, which were dominated by months of vitriolic and polarizing campaigns.