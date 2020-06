People leave their homes in the Mexican capital after a major earthquake in the southern state of Oaxaca triggered a seismic alert in different parts of Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A powerful magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck Tuesday morning in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca and also was felt in Mexico City and other parts of the country.

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said in remarks to the media that one person was killed in the town of Crucecita and another was injured after a building collapsed.