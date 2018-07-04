Authorities in the United Kingdom declared what they called a major incident after evidence emerged that two people were in a serious condition in a west of England hospital on Wednesday after coming into contact with an unknown substance.

Wiltshire police said an investigation was underway into whether the two could have been exposed to the substance in Amesbury, just north of Salisbury, where former Russian military officer and British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were taken into intensive care after coming into contact with a Novichok nerve agent of Russian manufacture.