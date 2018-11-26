New South Wales Police Public Order and Riot Squad members search the banks of the Tweed River, in Tweed Heads, Australia, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM MARSDEN

New South Wales Police Public Order and Riot Squad members search the banks of the Tweed River, in Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM MARSDEN

An object is handed to a police officer from a police diver searching the seabed along the Tweed River, in Tweed Heads, Australia, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM MARSDEN

Police were searching the beaches at Tweeds Head in the northeastern Australian state of New South Wales as part of a major investigation into the death of a nine-month old girl, whose body was discovered last week.

Police and members of the local community were combing nearby beaches as part of “a major land and water police operation”, close to where the infant’s body washed up on Surfers Paradise beach in neighboring Queensland last week, New South Wales police said. Divers were also taking part in the search.