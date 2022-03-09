A file photo of a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Jakarka, Indonesia. Some of the United States' most emblematic companies and brands, from Coca-Cola to McDonald's to Starbucks, said Tuesday they are suspending operations in Russia in response to that country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Some of the United States' most emblematic companies and brands, from Coca-Cola to McDonald's to Starbucks, said Tuesday they are suspending operations in Russia in response to that country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Those actions dealt a further blow to Moscow on a day when US President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil, certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal in a bid to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the military operation in Ukraine that he launched late last month.