Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A majority of those arrested in Iran during recent anti-government protests were young people, mainly students, the Iranian education minister said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Bathaei, who did not specify the detained students' ages, explained that some were arrested only for passing through the streets where demonstrators clashed with security forces.