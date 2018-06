Frederick Richard Penn Curzon, Britain's Minister of State for Defense, at the beginning of an extraordinary session of the OPCW in The Hague, The Netherlands, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JERRY LAMPEN

Overview of the opening of an extraordinary session of member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, The Netherlands, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN

A majority of the countries taking part in a special conference on Wednesday voted in favor of letting the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons name those responsible for carrying out such attacks.

The United Kingdom's proposed initiative, which gives the organization further powers than just confirming or denying if there has been a chemical weapons attack, was voted through with 82 countries in favor and 12 against.