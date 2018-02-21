(FILE) A view of cars in a line to buy gas at a Gas Station of Petroleos de Venezuela (PDV) in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/HUMBERTO MATHEUS

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (C), Venezuelan vice president Tareck El Aissami (L) and Venezuelan minister for University Education, Science and Technology Hugbel Roa (R) attend a governmental event at the Miraflores palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ`

The president of Venezuela on Tuesday issued an order to the state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to conduct parts of its buying and selling of products in "petro," the national cryptocurrency whose presale started shortly after midnight on Monday.

"I have given the order to the companies PDVSA, Pequiven (a petrochemical company) and the Corporacion Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) so that they, as state companies, make a percentage of their sales of products in convertible currency 'petro' from today on," Nicolas Maduro said during the Venezuelan cryptocurrency presale announcement.