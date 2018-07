Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (L) speaks during a send-off ceremony aboard the BRP Davao del Sur Philippine Navy Ship at Casiguran Sound, Aurora province, Philippines, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Malacanang Palace on Friday denied reports that the Philippines president would seek to extend his term beyond 2022.

A proposed change to the country's constitution, which would turn the island nation from a republic to a federation, could allow Rodrigo Duterte to seek re-election after his current mandate ends.