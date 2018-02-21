Maria Ressa (front, 4-L), Chief Executive Officer of online media website Rappler, joins a demonstration calling for press freedom in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks on during a ceremony at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

The Philippines' presidential Malacanang Palace on Wednesday rejected a United States intelligence report branding the country's president a threat to human rights and democracy.

A report issued on Feb. 13 by the US Director of National Intelligence, entitled Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, pointed to President Rodrigo Duterte's suggestions that he "could suspend the constitution, declare a revolutionary government and impose nationwide martial law" as a sign of the fragility of democracy and human rights in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation.