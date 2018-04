Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan looks on during the awarding ceremony of the International Children's Peace Prize at the Ridderzaal in the Hague, the Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/Bas Czerwinski

Pakistani Nobel Peace Laurette, Malala Yousafzai (C) poses for a photograph with her family as she arrives at her home in Mingora, Swat valley, Pakistan, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FARIDULLAH

A handout photo made available by the Press Information Department shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (C) posing with Pakistani Nobel Peace Laurete Malala Yousafzai (C-L) during a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PID

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai left Pakistan on Monday after a four-day visit to her home country, her first since 2012 when she was shot by the Taliban for her defense of female education.

20-year-old Malala left Pakistan for the United Kingdom early on Monday morning on a flight from Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad, an anonymous airport security source told EFE.