Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan delivers a statement after winning the Nobel Peace Prize in the Library of Birmingham in Birmingham, Britain, Oct 10, 2014 (reissued Mar 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (in black vehicle) arrives at a hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (in black vehicle) arrives at a hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan Thursday for the first time in almost six years after leaving her home country following a Taliban attack in which she was shot in the head for defending the right of girls to be educated.

"Pakistan welcomes 'Gul Makai' to her home. We are proud of you. #malalacomeshome," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Faisal wrote on Twitter.