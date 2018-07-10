Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said Monday in Sao Paulo that voting is the most powerful weapon for change and improve the country and suggested that girls' education should be a priority for every presidential candidate in forthcoming elections.

In a debate on education and the empowerment of women held in Sao Paulo, the young winner of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize stressed that voting is power and it is now in the hands of every Brazilian, so they should use this power to choose the one that will best represent them.