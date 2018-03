Mirza Kashif, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Association shows a book written by Pakistani girl Nobel Peace Laurette, Malala Yousafzai and another anti-Malala book launched by the association, during a press conference to protest her return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

A handout photo made available by the Press Information Department shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2-R) presenting a souvenir to Pakistani Nobel Peace Laurete Malala Yousafzai (2-L) during a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PID HANDOUT (RESEND) QUALITY REPEAT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Press Information Department shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (C) posing with Pakistani Nobel Peace Laurete Malala Yousafzai (C-L) during a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PID HANDOUT (RESEND) QUALITY REPEAT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai Saturday traveled to her hometown in northwestern Pakistan amid heavy security in her first visit to the country since she was shot in the head by the Taliban for her defense of female education.

"She visited her house with her parents and brother, where she stayed for a while", a police source who wished not to be named told EFE.